Hartford Ranks Near Top Of Energy-Efficient Cities

Hartford, Connecticut, is one of the 25 most energy-efficient cities in America. That’s according to the 2019 scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The report says Hartford was one of the first U.S. cities to lift laws requiring a minimum number of parking spaces for real estate development, and to promote solar and wind energy for residents.

Governor Ned Lamont praised the report Monday.

“You know, Hartford, we do have a lot to celebrate. We’ve got a lot of momentum here. And it’s good to see us moving up in the rankings in something, and energy efficiency is important.”

In 2016 Hartford passed an ordinance to encourage citywide bicycling and walking. The city launched a bike-sharing program in 2018, but ended it earlier this year.

The list named Hartford as one of three cities to watch, along with Providence and Cincinnati. Boston was ranked number one on the list.