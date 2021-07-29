Hartford, New Haven, New London Residents Should Wear Masks In Public Places, State Recommends

Connecticut Department of Public Health now recommends people who live in or visit Hartford, New Haven and New London counties wear masks in public places. That follows CDC recommendations for communities with “substantial transmission” of COVID-19.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he’s reviewing the CDC guidance and should decide in the next couple of weeks whether to reintroduce a statewide mask mandate.

Stephen Mansfield is Director of Health for the Ledge Light Health District in New London County, which has seen a recent uptick in cases. He said many businesses and establishments in the county already require masks indoors.

“So for those it won’t be much of a change. For others, now they have to make a determination whether or not to heed this CDC recommendation or to wait for further guidance or mandates from the state,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said his agency has stepped up testing and is conducting targeted vaccination clinics focused on neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.