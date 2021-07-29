Hartford HealthCare Opens Amphitheater In Bridgeport

The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport officially opened this week with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

Hartford HealthCare President Jeff Flaks said this project created 500 jobs for Connecticut.

"We are completely committed to the economic health and vitality of this region and it’s projects like this that are going to create more jobs, that are going to make this a better place to live, to be part of and is going to make our community healthier,” Flaks said.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said at the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony that he believes “state of the art” entertainment will breathe life into the city.

"Those companies, those corporations that we rely on so much in our lives and maybe work for are not physical structures, they’re people. They’re people that understand, that want to be successful and they want to do it the right way,” Ganim said.

The amphitheater was built at the site of the old Bridgeport Bluefish baseball stadium after three years of construction.

The opening acts on Wednesday were REO Speedwagon and Styx.

