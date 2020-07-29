Hamptons Concert Could Spur Civil, Criminal Penalities, Cuomo Says

An investigation is underway into a concert held over the weekend in the Hamptons for violating social distancing rules.

New York prohibits non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people. The concert, which featured The Chainsmokers electronic duo, was permitted for 3,000 people.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the concert “a gross violation of common sense."

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

Cuomo questioned why police didn't step in to break up the gathering. He has asked his state health department to investigate.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says it was supposed to be a drive-in concert.

“Face coverings people were at their cars, but they set up a VIP section and that turns out probably to be a mistake," Bellone said. "And I think we need to look at that and learn a lesson from.”

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman performed at the concert. He acknowledged that the promoters violated the permit and that they will be cited.

According to a health department letter, Schneiderman’s responses will be considered sworn testimony to the investigation.

Cuomo said there could be civil fines and criminal penalties.