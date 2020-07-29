Hamptons Concert Could Spur Civil, Criminal Penalities, Cuomo Says

  • Audience at Chainsmokers drive-in concert.
An investigation is underway into a concert held over the weekend in the Hamptons for violating social distancing rules.

New York prohibits non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people. The concert, which featured The Chainsmokers electronic duo, was permitted for 3,000 people.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the concert “a gross violation of common sense."

Cuomo questioned why police didn't step in to break up the gathering. He has asked his state health department to investigate.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says it was supposed to be a drive-in concert.

“Face coverings people were at their cars, but they set up a VIP section and that turns out probably to be a mistake," Bellone said. "And I think we need to look at that and learn a lesson from.”

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman performed at the concert. He acknowledged that the promoters violated the permit and that they will be cited.

According to a health department letter, Schneiderman’s responses will be considered sworn testimony to the investigation.

Cuomo said there could be civil fines and criminal penalties.

