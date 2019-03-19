Hamden Schools React To Racist Viral Video Rant

Hamden Public Schools deployed a crisis team at the high school where a secretary used to work--before she went viral for a racist rant at a grocery store this weekend.

Walter Morton chairs the personnel committee for the Hamden Board of Education. Morton says school officials held student discussions about the video, which shows Corinne McGovney-Terrone spitting at black customers.

“The video was pretty vile and traumatic so the social workers and psychologists made themselves available for conversations and further meetings with students that felt they needed a bit more”, said Morton

Morton says McGovney resigned and that he’s pleased with the school district’s response. He says McGovney had no record of racist incidents on the job.

Police took McGovney for an involuntary mental evaluation this weekend. She has not been charged yet because the victim has not come forward.