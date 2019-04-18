Hamden Mayor Vows Transparency In Officer-Involved Shooting

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has pledged transparency after this week’s officer-involved shooting.

“What I was very comforted in knowing is that the state’s attorney office has indicated that this is a top priority of their office, and they will complete the evaluation, and I reiterate, in a fully independent, objective and professional manner.”

A Hamden police officer opened fire at a car and wounded a New Haven woman. That’s after police say the driver failed to follow orders when exiting the vehicle, which forced them to draw their weapons.

Connecticut state police say no weapon was found in the car. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured. He was released from police custody. The injured passenger is in stable condition.