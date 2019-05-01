Hamden Mayor Says Police Officer Involved In Shooting Should Lose Job

The mayor of Hamden, Connecticut, says a town police officer who shot at a couple’s car in New Haven should be fired.

Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale Officer Terrance Pollack shot at the car, and wounded 22-year-old Stephanie Washington. Washington and driver Paul Witherspoon were unarmed. The incident sparked many protests in the New Haven area. Demonstrators have called for the two officers to be fired.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng told protestors on Monday he had seen enough evidence to recommend the local police commission fire Eaton.

Both officers are on paid leave during a state police investigation.