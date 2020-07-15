Gun Violence Surging In New Haven

Gun violence is escalating in New Haven, Connecticut, as the city faces its worst wave of shootings in nearly a decade.

Two people were killed and two more wounded in shootings Tuesday night. That’s on top of eight shootings and another homicide since last weekend. The city has already seen as many homicides this year as it saw in all of 2019.

Mayor Justin Elicker blamed two national issues — changing views on police and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Covid crisis has caused severe economic hardship, contributed to the stress in our communities and limited our typical direct engagement with our community. This is coupled with general nationwide stress on the relationship between the community and the police.”

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said most of the shootings appeared to be gang-related and some are connected. He also said the city has fewer police on patrol due to budget cuts.

“The message I want to send to our community is that we must come together during this time. But make no bones about it, your department is working as hard as it can for you, and we will quell this violence.”

City officials say they will hold emergency meetings with police and community leaders to decide what to do.