Guilty Connecticut Campaign Manager Gets Theft Charge Expunged Following Restitution

A Connecticut judge has dismissed the state’s case against Oz Greibel’s former gubernatorial campaign manager who confessed to stealing $135,000 from a marketing company where he worked.

The judge said Kyle Lyddy completed an accelerated court diversionary program for first time offenders after pleading guilty. He also paid the money back in court-ordered restitution.

Lyddy pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of first-degree larceny when he and two employees of Match Marketing Group were caught stealing $500,000 from the company.

His lawyer said Lyddy will emerge with no criminal record. The criminal charge was expunged from his record, and he avoided prison time.

Lyddy resigned from Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Greibel’s campaign in September 2018 after his arrest.