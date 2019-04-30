Greenport Is Latest LI Town To Consider Offshore Wind Business

The Village of Greenport will consider a plan to lease space off its docks for future wind farms off the coast of eastern Long Island.

Jimmy Miller is with subcontractor Miller Marine Services, one of the companies working on the proposal.

“We have a great, great resource here on Long Island. We have a lot of wind. More than a lot of places. Makes it conducive for building these farms, and it happens to be a place where energy is needed.”

Several wind farms are planned or proposed in waters near Long Island. Commercial wind farm operator Orsted is contracted to build a 15-turbine farm 35 miles off the coast of Montauk.

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants New York to produce 9,000 watts of offshore wind energy a year by 2035.