Green Problems In A Greener World

Has the push for a "greener" world created "green" problems? The recycling industry is fighting regulations to cut back on bottles and plastic products they say will hurt their business. Towns want to go to 100 percent renewable energy with large solar arrays, but environmentalists say cutting down acres of trees is the wrong way to go green. Is there a right way? Our guests:
- Michael Vitale, owner, Great Northern Fibers
- Adrienne Esposito, executive director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment
- John Turner, open space program coordinator, Town of Brookhaven Land Management
- Peter Van Scoyoc, town supervisor, East Hampton
- Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health policy and public policy, American Lung Association