Green Problems In A Greener World

By Editor 14 minutes ago
  • Solar panel installation in Glendale, Calif.
    Solar panel installation in Glendale, Calif.
    Reed Saxon / AP

Has the push for a "greener" world created "green" problems? The recycling industry is fighting regulations to cut back on bottles and plastic products they say will hurt their business. Towns want to go to 100 percent renewable energy with large solar arrays, but environmentalists say cutting down acres of trees is the wrong way to go green. Is there a right way? Our guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story