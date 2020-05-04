Governors Form Purchasing Partnership; Relaxed Rules Lead To Park Closures

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Delaware have formed a partnership in order to purchase medical supplies. They say this will increase market power and drive down prices.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection closed almost a dozen state parks over the weekend due to full parking lots. DEEP says they will monitor the situation and will take necessary steps to ensure social distancing.

Connecticut reported 59 more deaths on Sunday. Hospitalizations decreased by 63. The state only issued a partial report because they are updating their systems. Numbers will be updated later today.

New York reports 3,438 new cases, with 638 on Long Island and 258 in Westchester. There were 280 deaths on Saturday.

New COVID-19 antibody testing data released over the weekend suggests 1 in 8 New Yorkers have had the virus at some point.

