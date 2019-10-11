Gov. Lamont Approval Ratings, National Politics

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s disapproval rating is lower than Dannel Molloy’s was in his first term. That’s the finding of a recent Sacred Heart University/Hartford Courant poll. More residents, particularly young people and Republicans, say their quality of life has declined in the state. On national issues, the poll shows mixed reviews of key issues leading into the 2020 presidential primary and general elections. Our guests:
- Lesley DeNardis, Ph.D., associate professor and executive director, Sacred Heart University Institute for Public Policy
- Daniela Altimari, statehouse reporter, Hartford Courant
- David Yalof, Ph.D., professor and department head, Political Science, University of Connecticut
- Gary Rose, Ph.D., professor and chair, Government, Politics and Global Studies, Sacred Heart University
- Scott McLean, Ph.D., professor and chair, Department of Philosophy and Political Science, Quinnipiac University