Gordy Haab's Soundtracks for 'Star Wars: Battlefront I and II' Get An Official Release

Years of fan requests for the Gordy Haab's award-winning soundtracks for Star Wars: Battlefront I and II have finally paid off, with official releases by Walt Disney Records on January 29 and February 5, 2021.  Gordy says it was always his hope to have official soundtracks, and he created suites from the themes in each game, which had been stored on a hard drive waiting until the time was right.

Although it wasn't initially planned, Gordy says it was a thrill to have the acclaimed London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices record his music for the Star Wars: Battlefront games because those musicians recorded the original soundtracks. Plus, he says it was an incredible experience to record at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, which adds to the signature sound. 

One of the most satisfying aspects of writing the soundtrack for the story-driven Star Wars: Battlefront II was creating a theme for an important new character: Iden Versio. Gordy says writing her theme was an interesting challenge in that it had to follow her story arc, and be adaptable for her romance with the character Dell.  

Gordy Haab
Credit Maria Jose Govea photo

Having offical releases of these two soundtracks is incredibly satisfying for Gordy, who says they are among his greatest accomplishments.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Gordy Haab, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices

Star Wars Battlefront I: Walker Assault; Sorosuub Skirmish

Star Wars Battlefront II: Encounters on the Battlefield; Go, Survivi, Live

