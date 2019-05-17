Going Gray In The Suburbs

The suburbs are getting old. Young people are leaving Connecticut and Long Island for more vibrant cities. What does that mean for our area? What are the economic implications? How can we meet the real needs of our seniors? Find out today on The Full Story. Our guests:
- Steven Hernandez, executive director of Connecticut’s Commission on Women, Children and Seniors
- Christy Kovel, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut chapter
- Doug McCrory, Connecticut state senator and chair of the Aging Committee and
- Marie Allen, executive director of the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging