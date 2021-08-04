Going To College This Fall? Here Are COVID-19 Guidelines For Conn., Long Island Schools.

Universities across the country are reopening for the fall semester following an unpredictable 2020-2021 year. Now to avoid another surge in COVID-19 infections due to the delta variant, hundreds of U.S. colleges have said vaccinations will be mandatory for the students, faculty and staff.

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield University

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their move-in date on campus.

All members of the university need to send proof of vaccination.

Non-vaccinated students will be required to take and submit a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of their arrival.

Students, staff and faculty who are fully vaccinated will have a less restrictive campus experience.

There will be exemptions for those who, for medical or religious reasons, will not be vaccinated.

Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus in the fall.

This does not apply to those students who are enrolled in fully online degree programs and who have no plans to come to campus.

Sacred Heart will be allowing medical and religious exemptions relating to the COVID vaccination.

All students who plan to be on campus will have to have received at least the first dose before move-in, with the second dose to be administered no later than September 15.

Nursing and other health students, as well as education students, who receive exemptions from vaccination may be unable to be placed with clinical partners and schools due to the requirements set by these organizations, and will therefore be unable to continue to progress in their programs.

Athletes who receive exemptions from Sacred Heart may be unable to compete at other schools due to the vaccination policies at those institutions.

The university is working with their clinical partners to provide vaccinations on campus.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

Southern Connecticut State University

All students at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities institutions during the fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an exemption approved before coming to campus for any reason during the fall term.

Those who do not obtain an exemption, and fail to meet the vaccination requirement by the determined deadline, will not be permitted on campus.

Students who are granted exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to continue practicing physical distancing and participate in weekly testing.

Most classes will be offered only in person.

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

There is no vaccination requirement. (25 of the 291 SWABS (freshman) were unvaccinated this summer.)

The campus is temporarily closed to most visitors.

University of Bridgeport

Vaccinations are required for residential students and athletes.

Vaccinations will exempt anyone from weekly COVID-19 testing.

All unvaccinated employees and students are required to wear masks inside all campus buildings, except in private offices and research labs when others are not present.

University of Connecticut

All faculty, students and staff who will be in-person on UConn’s campuses during the fall 2021 semester are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Exemptions for medical and non-medical reasons will be accepted.

Fully vaccinated students will not need to participate in quarantine or surveillance testing.

Vaccinated students will be required to be tested if symptomatic for COVID-19.

Mask-wearing will not be required outside, but it will continue to be inside. There may be certain exceptions for vaccinated individuals in enclosed places like offices and research labs.

This will be assessed as the semester continues.

University of New Haven

All students, faculty and staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

Students may apply for an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical reasons or religious beliefs.

Any members of our community who are not yet fully vaccinated (defined as two weeks past your final vaccine dose) must wear a face covering while on campus and participate in weekly testing until they are fully vaccinated.

On-campus COVID-19 testing will be available for students who are granted a vaccine exemption. The cost for this weekly COVID-19 testing may be the responsibility of the unvaccinated students.

Those who do not obtain an exemption and fail to meet the vaccination requirement by the determined deadline will not be permitted on campus

Quinnipiac University

All students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the fall 2021 semester.

Medical and religious exemptions will be granted upon review and were due by early July.

Students without a COVID vaccination record or approved exemption will not be allowed to move into their university housing and be restricted on campus.

Unvaccinated students who have an approved exemption will have to take a PCR test within five days of returning to the university.

Unvaccinated students will be required to be tested weekly for COVID testing, and wear a face covering around campus.

Face coverings are not required for vaccinated students except for when riding the university shuttle.

There may be some classroom or laboratory settings and university-sponsored meetings or events that will require all participants to wear a mask.

Students can choose to wear a mask at their discretion.

Yale University

All students, faculty and staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

Students may apply for an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical reasons or religious beliefs.

Yale is returning to fully in-person enrollment; all students are expected to return for classes in campus classrooms.

LONG ISLAND

Adelphi University

Adelphi University is requiring all students and Nassau Community College students living in Adelphi residence halls to be fully vaccinated before returning to Adelphi.

Students taking all online classes who do not plan on being on campus are exempt from this policy.

Requests for vaccine exemption for religious or medical reasons will be approved on a case by case basis.

Anyone unvaccinated without an exemption will not be permitted on campus.

For those who are unvaccinated by exemption it is mandatory at Adelphi to continue wearing a mask indoors at all times and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained, except while eating or drinking.

Adelphi will continue to require all community members to submit a daily health screening and agree to follow established Adelphi health and safety protocols.

The university continues to strongly urge and request that all other community members get vaccinated, including faculty and staff who are able.

Adelphi will provide vaccines to any member of the university free of charge.

Hofstra University

Vaccines for all students who will be on campus are mandatory and students must submit proof of their vaccination.

This applies to both full- and part-time students who spend time on campus, whether they live or work on campus or off campus.

Exemptions will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

Hofstra is strongly encouraging employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine to minimize the risk of infectious disease on campus.

Stony Brook University

Vaccines for all students are mandatory.

Students are required to obtain a negative COVID test (PCR or antigen) taken within seven days before coming to Stony Brook.

Individuals who submit proof of being fully vaccinated will only be required to test approximately once a month.

Faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated and choose to share that information are able to follow more relaxed guidelines including not having to physically distance, test weekly or self screen daily.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated and/or choose not to make their vaccination status known will need to continue to follow existing COVID-19 guidelines

Suffolk County Community College