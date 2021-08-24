Gina Zdanowicz And Spencer Bambrick Create Horror On A Budget

By 58 minutes ago

As part of this summer's Game Developers Conference, composers and audio designers Gina Zdanowicz and Spencer Bambrick of Serial Lab Sound presented a session on how they created a terrifying soundtrack and audio for the cult hit game Evil Nun on a microscopic budget.

Because their budget was so small, Gina and Spencer whittled down their ideas to make use of a limited number of musicians, and Gina roped in her nephew to provide the sound of breathing as the player is being hunted throughout a school by the Evil Nun of the title.

In our conversation, they also offer some really helpful suggestions for would-be composers and sound designers who want to move their careers further along.

Episode tracklist:

tracks composed by Spencer Bambrick

Evil Nun:  Chase Stinger I; Evil Nun; Chase Stinger 2; Corporal Punishment

Subscribe to Music Respawn whever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode!

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Spencer Bambrick
Gina Zdanowicz
Evil Nun
Game Developers Conference
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Penka Kouneva: Getting To That 'Perfect' Soundtrack

By Apr 25, 2019
ubisoft.com

Penka Kouneva's diverse portfolio of composing credits include Prince of Persia and Forgotten Sands, as well as numerous film and TV soundtracks, and passion projects like The Woman Astronaut. I talked with Penka at the Game Developers Conference ahead of her session on how composers can balance their drive for perfection with the time constraints and demands of media clients. 

Jason Graves' Unsettling Soundtrack For 'Little Hope' Offers Little Comfort

By Mar 19, 2021
thedarkpictures.com

Little Hope is the latest chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, created by Super Massive Games.  There have been disturbing events in the small Massachusetts town of Little Hope ever since the 17th Century, and the latest people to experience them are college students and their professor who are stranded there when their bus crashes.  Jason Graves says the time-span of the game and its story origins in early New England guided his choice of a hammered dulcimer and hurdy-gurdy to provide the backbone of his soundtrack.

Elitsa Alexandrova Creates A Perfect Mix Of Music And Sound For Assassin's Creed

By May 2, 2019
ubisoft.com

As the in-house composer and sound designer at Ubisoft Sofia, Elitsa Alexandrova had a dual challenge of getting the sound design and music exactly right for two recent Assassin's Creed games: Origins: Curse of the Pharaohs and Rogue.

I caught up with her after her session at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, in which she explained how her music gives a sense of time and place to the settings of both games: ancient Egypt and 18th century France.