Gillibrand Revives Bill Allowing Victims Of Sexual Harassment To Avoid Forced Arbitration

Survivors of workplace sexual harassment could be able to speak out under legislation reintroduced by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The bipartisan bill would void forced arbitration provisions that have allowed companies to keep serious crimes out of the public eye.

Gillibrand said the time to act is now.

“Survivors deserve a real chance at justice. Our legislation, the Ending Forced Arbitration Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act would provide that,” Gillibrand said.

American journalist Gretchen Carlson joined Gillibrand to call on Congress to pass the bill. Carlson resigned from Fox News in 2016 after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes.

“No one can be expected to do their best job at work when they have a muzzle on. If we lift our voices together, and we get Congress to get this done, we’re going to make the workplace a lot safer for our generation and future generations,” Carlson said.

An earlier version of the bill was first passed in the House in 2017, but failed in the Republican-controlled Senate.