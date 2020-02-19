Gillibrand Presses EPA To Move Faster On PFAS Removal Plan

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says the EPA isn’t doing enough to clean up PFAS chemical contamination on Long Island. Firefighting foam used at some airports in the region has impacted drinking water of nearby communities.

The EPA announced a plan last year to clean up carcinogenic contamination across the country. This included new federal drinking water standards, but the new rules have not been released.

Gillibrand says the EPA needs to act quickly to deal with this crisis.

“We need an investment in cleaning up PFAS and PFOA across our state and across the country. Unfortunately the EPA is not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to remedy the situation.”

Gillibrand also says the EPA should start remediation for PFOS contamination through the federal Superfund law which helps pay for investigations and cleanups.