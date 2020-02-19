Gillibrand Presses EPA To Move Faster On PFAS Removal Plan

By 20 hours ago
  • U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
    U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says the EPA isn’t doing enough to clean up PFAS chemical contamination on Long Island. Firefighting foam used at some airports in the region has impacted drinking water of nearby communities.

The EPA announced a plan last year to clean up carcinogenic contamination across the country. This included new federal drinking water standards, but the new rules have not been released.

Gillibrand says the EPA needs to act quickly to deal with this crisis.

“We need an investment in cleaning up PFAS and PFOA across our state and across the country. Unfortunately the EPA is not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to remedy the situation.”

Gillibrand also says the EPA should start remediation for PFOS contamination through the federal Superfund law which helps pay for investigations and cleanups. 

Tags: 
Long Island
Kirsten Gillibrand
Water Contamination
public health

Related Content

Gillibrand Wants EPA To Set Limits On PFAS

By Nov 13, 2019
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced new legislation this week that would limit the levels of the toxic chemical PFAS in water sources.

Report: Long Island Has Most Contaminated Drinking Water In New York

By Desiree D'Iorio May 30, 2019
Paul Sancya / AP

According to a New York Public Interest Research Group analysis of EPA data, Long Island has the most contaminted drinking water in the state.