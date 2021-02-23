Gillibrand Introduces Legislation To Ban Firefighting Foam With Cancer-Causing Chemicals

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has introduced a bill that would ban the use of firefighting foam that contains cancer-causing PFAS chemicals.

PFAS are found in firefighting foams used at airports and military bases. Direct exposure to PFAS by firefighters has been linked to cancer.

Gillibrand said the bill would create a nationwide ban of firefighting foams that contain PFAS.

“While we know that we cannot remove all the risks that our firefighters take to do their jobs, this legislation would go a long way to reducing some of the most harmful and unnecessary health risks that they currently face,” Gillibrand said.

Adrienne Esposito is the executive director with Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

“Firefighters risk their lives every day for us. And now this legislation will protect them while they're doing it,” Esposito said.

Gillibrand said the bill would also protect the public.

She said runoff from the use of firefighting foam at airports has contaminated drinking water supplies in nearby communities.