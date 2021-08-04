Gareth Coker's Music Has Evolved Along With 'Ark: Genesis Part 2'

By 34 minutes ago

Credit Microsoft, Playarc

ARK: Genesis Part 2 wraps up a story that's been many years in the making by Studio Wildcard. Soundtrack composer Gareth Coker says he never imagined that the game series would not only continue for so long, but that it would also become an animated series, and spawn a sequel: ARK II. As Genesis Part 2 wraps up, the arch-nemesis Edmund Rockwell has become integrated into the ship that houses the last of humanity, and some incredible dinosaurs.

Once again, Gareth was able to use a large orchestra, including 24 brass players, and record at London's famed Abbey Road Studios. He says the guidance he gave to get a huge sound from the brass section was to imagine "dinosaurs in space."

Gareth says that although players might have been drawn to the ARK series initially because they can tame dinosaus, or battle them, the developers realized they have a great story to tell, and the first part of ARK is in development as an animated series featuring A-List voice actors including David Tennant and Vin Diesel

Gareth is drawing on the familiar themes he wrote for ARK: Survival Evolved for the series soundtrack, and is also busy creating the soundtrack for the next chapter in the game with ARK II!

Episode tracklist: 

all tracks composed by Gareth Coker

ARK: Genesis Part 2: 

Intro; Main Theme; Rockwell's Garden I; Rockwell's Proliferation

Journey's End; Rockwell Postlude; 

ARK II: Main Theme

ARK: Genesis Part 2: Epilogue

Never miss an episode when you subscribe to Music Respawn wherever you get your podcasts!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Gareth Coker
ARK Genesis Part 2
ARK: Survival Evolved
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Music Respawn! Gareth Coker Has Fun With Dinosaurs In ARK: Survival Evolved

By Sep 20, 2017
Studio Wildcard

Gareth Coker's massive soundtrack for ARK: Survival Evolved is as huge as the dinosaurs you can train and battle! As he told me, developing the music while the game was in early access provided all kinds of unexpected challenges.

John Swihart's Music Is As Vivid As 'Far Cry New Dawn's' Post-Apocalyptic World

By Mar 14, 2019
ubisoft.com

Seventeen years have passed since the nuclear explosion that ends Far Cry 5, and in that time Nature has reclaimed the landscape. So have some really nasty Highwaymen who aim to bring all the survivors under their control! John Swihart and co-composer Tyler Bates created a soundtrack for Far Cry New Dawn that plays off the ideas of instruments made from scavenged parts, and the vibrancy of the Super Bloom.

  

Gareth Coker Scores Ori's Next Adventure In 'Will Of The Wisps'

By Apr 6, 2020
Moon Studios / topdollarpr.com

Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Moon Studios continues the adventure begun with the beloved Ori and the Blind Forest. Will of the Wisps takes Ori on an emotional journey as he searches for his new friend, Ku.  Gareth Coker, who also scored Blind Forest, told me that writing the score for Will of the Wisps gave him plenty of fresh ideas because of all of the new characters in the game.