State lawmakers are pushing for funding to update and expand worn-out railroad infrastructure. In order to fund it, at least in part, some in Connecticut want to reinstate highway tolls. Meanwhile, New York's budget includes congestion pricing fees for those entering southern Manhattan, with some of the revenue going toward improvements to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. But hasn't this been the case for decades? What is the future of our railroads? Our guests:
- Tom Meehan, chair, New York Chapter of the Railway and Locomotive Historical Society
- Alfonso Castillo, transportation reporter, Newsday
- Randy Glucksman, chair, Metro-North Railroad Commuter Council; representative, MTA Board
- Mitch Pally, CEO, Long Island Builders Institute; former representative, MTA Board
- Jim Cameron, founder, Commuter Action Group
- Jim Gildea, chair, Connecticut Commuter Rail Council