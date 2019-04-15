The Future Of Our Railroads

By Editor 1 hour ago
  • Commuter trains appear at the Long Island Rail Road Jamaica Station in 2017, a day before Amtrak began emergency repair work at Penn Station.
    Commuter trains appear at the Long Island Rail Road Jamaica Station in 2017, a day before Amtrak began emergency repair work at Penn Station.
    Bebeto Matthews / AP

State lawmakers are pushing for funding to update and expand worn-out railroad infrastructure. In order to fund it, at least in part, some in Connecticut want to reinstate highway tolls. Meanwhile, New York's budget includes congestion pricing fees for those entering southern Manhattan, with some of the revenue going toward improvements to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. But hasn't this been the case for decades? What is the future of our railroads? Our guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story