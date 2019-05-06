The Future Of Food

Experts say humans need to change their diets to save the planet (That's a tall order.) We talk with futurists, nutritionists and scientists about how we can make better food choices that will improve our bodies and our planet. Our guests:
- Lorraine Laccetti Mongiello, associate professor, interdisciplinary health science and clinical nutrition, New York Institute of Technology
- Katie Andrews, registered dietician and owner, Wellness by Katie
- Chris Gobler, Ph.D., endowed chair, coastal ecology and conservation, Stony Brook University's School of Oceanic and Atmospheric Sciences
- Paul McCormick, commercial oyster farmer and owner, Great Gun Shellfish Company
- Peter Haskell, president, Haskell's Seafood of Long Island