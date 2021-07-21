The Full Story: Tracking Climate Change And Extreme Weather/Update On Legislative Session

Last week we talked about how prepared we are for hurricane season. This week we’re speaking with scientists dedicated to understanding the nature of storms and the role climate change plays in creating extreme weather events.

Also, the legislative sessions in Connecticut and New York are over. Or are they? We check in with reporters to find out which bills were approved, rejected and what happens next.

A conversation with:

Jase Bernhardt, Assistant Professor of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability at Hofstra University

Scott A. Mandia, Professor of Physical Sciences, Asst. Chair, Suffolk County Community College

Ebong Udoma, WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter

Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

