The Full Story: Sports, Studies And Marketing – Student-Athletes Can Now Cash In On Their Fame

College athletes can be big business for many universities, especially if they’re top performers in their sport. They get the glory, they get the fame but to maintain their amateur status they don’t get the cash. 

Starting this September, that’s going to change in Connecticut. A new law now allows college athletes to financially benefit from their name and likeness. 

What does this new law offer? How will it transform athletes, fans, and even collegiate sports? Those are the questions we’ll explore this week on The Full Story. 

A conversation with guests:

  • Derek Slap, Connecticut State Senator from West Hartford

  • Michale Lyle, News Anchor at WSHU, New England Public Media & WTIC-A, and an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University

High School & College Sports in the Time of COVID

By editor Nov 20, 2020
Ben White / Unsplash

What happens to the High School student-athletes looking for a path to college through sports but can’t play because of COVID-19?

On the flip side, what happens to College athletic programs looking to recruit new talent?

Today on The Full Story, we take a closer look at the impact the pandemic has on high school and college sports.

A conversation with guests:

By & Jul 2, 2021
Local officials are not happy with Optimum’s plan to provide slower internet upload speeds. Could high-speed rail in our region be coming soon? College athletes in Connecticut are now able to be paid, and a bill to create an opioid settlement fund in New York.

UConn Grad Out Of The Olympics After Testing Positive For COVID

By Roberto Rojas 20 hours ago
Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson, a UConn graduate, in action against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Elaine Thompson / Associated Press

UConn alumnae and WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson will be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.