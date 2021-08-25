The Full Story: Join The Conversation - Education During COVID-19

The month of August is winding down. That means the back-to-school season is revving up. But this is no ordinary school year.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading fast in our region and presenting new challenges and questions. And getting good information is challenging, with so much misinformation circulating everywhere.

This week WSHU held a Join The Conversation event to explore what we learned from 2020 and what we need to know now as classes begin. This week on The Full Story, we will bring you the highlights from Education During COVID-19: What We Know. Join us.

A conversation with guests:

Daisy Contreras: Reporter and Editor WGBH/The World

Dr. Sharon Nachman, M.D.: Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital

Michael Testani: Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.