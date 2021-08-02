The Full Story: How The Arts Are Surviving COVID-19

Last year, arts programs and institutions in our area found creative ways to keep sharing their work during the pandemic shutdown. They held virtual events, staged performances outdoors, and redesigned exhibits to reduce crowd size.

And it looks like they’ll need to keep innovating now that the Delta variant is here. The highly contagious strain has lawmakers in Connecticut and New York talking about reinstating COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates. So how does this fluid health environment impact the arts in our area?

A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

