The Full Story: The Housing Crisis: Taking Action To Achieve A Solution

By editor 21 minutes ago
  • Matt Jones / Unsplash

Changing the zoning rules in Connecticut was a heated issue for lawmakers this year. The proposed bills ignited a fierce debate over the development of more affordable housing in the state. Now the legislative session is over. Some bills didn’t make the cut. Others were approved, but not before heavy amendments. So will these new laws actually create more affordable housing units in the state?

A conversation with guests:

  • Davis Dunavin, WSHU reporter and creator of the podcast Off The Path
  • Sara Bronin, Founder/Lead Organizer at  Desegregate Connecticut 

  • Erin Kemple, Executive director, The Connecticut Fair Housing Center

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.

Tags: 
The Full Story
affordable housing
fair housing

Related Content

Report: Certain Connecticut Towns Have Less Than 1% Affordable Housing

By Roberto Rojas Jun 22, 2021
affordable housing
Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

A new report shows certain Connecticut towns have very low rates of affordable housing, as low as 1%, compared to the state average of about 12%.

As Connecticut House Approves Housing Discrimination Bill, Not All Advocates Are Pleased

By & May 21, 2021
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a controversial bill aimed at combating housing discrimination. The bill proposed was by the advocacy group Desegregate Connecticut.

The Full Story: It’s All About the Zoning in Connecticut

By editor May 7, 2021
Judah Estrada / Unsplash

Zoning! You can’t talk about affordable housing in Connecticut without it. Zoning laws set the rules for new housing development in the state. Some residents want to keep local control over zoning. 

But affordable housing advocates support legislation that would make it easier to develop more diverse housing for medium and low-income residents. Zoning! It’s undergoing a transformation in Connecticut.

A conversation with guests:

New Haven Affordable Housing Solutions Part Of Statewide Zoning Legislation Debate

By & Jeniece Roman Apr 15, 2021
New Haven
H0n0r / Wikimedia Commons

Leer en español

New Haven’s Affordable Housing Taskforce embraced a plan in 2019 that proposed local and regional solutions to the lack of affordable housing. Now, residents are in the midst of an ongoing debate between local and state officials about proposed zoning reform.