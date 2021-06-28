The Full Story: Connecticut, New York Say 'Yes' To Weed

It was more than 10 years in the making. And now its moment has arrived. Pot will be legal in Connecticut. New York passed a similar bill earlier this year. So what does this dramatic change for our region mean? We’ll talk to lawmakers and advocates to find out what living with legal weed looks like.

A conversation with:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

