The Full Story: The Case Of Connecticut, How Local Government Works

Connecticut is made up of 169 cities and towns, and each one has a unique form of local government. There are mayors, town managers, and Selectmen, and women. It can all be very confusing. Political science Professor Gary Rose of Sacred Heart University has written a book he hopes will unravel that riddle. This week Professor Rose joins The Full Story to talk about Connecticut’s eclectic mix of local governments, how they evolved and how they work. We also check in with a public health expert on the delta variant and its spreading in our region. 

A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.

