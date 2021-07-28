The Full Story: The Arts and Surviving COVID-19

Last year, arts programs and institutions in our area found creative ways to keep sharing their work during the pandemic shutdown.  They held virtual events, staged performances outdoors, and redesigned exhibits to reduce crowd size. 

And it looks like they’ll need to keep innovating now that the Delta variant is here.  The highly contagious strain has lawmakers in Connecticut and New York talking about reinstating COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates.  So how does this fluid health environment impact the arts in our area? 

A conversation with guests:

Related Content

Cuomo: Pre-Vaccine Performance Series Will Jump Start Dormant Arts Culture

By Jan 12, 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed his plans to use rapid COVID-19 testing in 2021 to reopen restaurants, theaters and arts venues, including New York City’s Tribeca Film festival in June, even before most New Yorkers are vaccinated. The governor, in a second State of the State speech, also said he’ll push for a bill to require intendent providers to offer deep discounts to low income residents.

Blumenthal Celebrates Stimulus Money For Arts Venues

By Dec 30, 2020
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)
Lauren Victoria Burke / AP

The recently passed COVID-19 relief package includes billions in funding for theatres and other venues — funds pushed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Connecticut Designates Ridgefield As Its First Cultural District

By May 24, 2021
Governor Ned Lamont at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield to celebrate Ridgefield's designation as Connecticut's first Cultural District on Friday May 21, 2021.
Ebong Udoma / WSHU Public Radio

The Lamont administration has designated the town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a cultural district. It's the first such designation in the state. Lamont visited Ridgefield to celebrate the designation.