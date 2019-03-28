Friday News Highlights: State Budgets, Tolls, College Admissions Scandal

  • The Capitol Buildings in Hartford, Conn., and Albany, N.Y.
    The Capitol Buildings in Hartford, Conn., and Albany, N.Y.
    Johnathon Henninger and Hans Pennink/AP

State budgets are the main story in our region this week. Will New York approve a ban on plastic bags or a property tax cap? What about campaign finance reform or congestion pricing? And is legal marijuana really done for this session? In Connecticut tolls are still front and center in the budget debate while lawmakers approved a new economics commissioner. And we get the latest in the Yale school admissions cheating scandal. Our guests:

