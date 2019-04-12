Friday News Highlights: Remington Appeal, Dalio Philanthropy, LI Politics

By Editor 3 minutes ago
  • Ray Dalio seen on day three of Summit LA18 in 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Amy Harris / Invision/AP

This week in Connecticut, gun maker Remington plans to appeal a state court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and hedge fund mogul Ray Dalio pledges to donate $100 million to help public education. On Long Island Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrates the property tax cap and Suffolk County clamps down on plastic pollution. Our guests:

