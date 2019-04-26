Friday News Highlights: An Environmental Review

We close out our week on the environment with three journalists who cover it. One’s a veteran columnist on Long Island. Another keeps tabs of environmental policy in Connecticut. The third is a young reporter on a research vessel off the coast of Iceland. Our guests:
- Erica Cirino, global environmental reporter and guest researcher, Roskilde University, Denmark
- Karl Grossman, investigative environmental reporter and professor of journalism, SUNY Old Westbury
- Jan Ellen Spiegel, energy, food, environment and agriculture reporter, Connecticut Mirror