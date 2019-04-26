Friday News Highlights: An Environmental Review

We close out our week on the environment with three journalists who cover it. One’s a veteran columnist on Long Island. Another keeps tabs of environmental policy in Connecticut. The third is a young reporter on a research vessel off the coast of Iceland. Our guests:

Erica Cirino, global environmental reporter and guest researcher, Roskilde University, Denmark

Karl Grossman, investigative environmental reporter and professor of journalism, SUNY Old Westbury

Jan Ellen Spiegel, energy, food, environment and agriculture reporter, Connecticut Mirror