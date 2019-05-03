Friday News Highlights: Budget Battles, The Environment

This week is all about economics and the environment. In Connecticut the battle over budget items rages on. Meanwhile a Connecticut teen joins students on Long Island in a school walkout to stop global warming. Our guests:
- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU
- Susan Haigh, state capitol and political reporter, Associated Press
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Alejandro Vasquez, student, Brien McMahon High School
- Jay Shah, Long Island bureau chief, WSHU
- Lilia Bartolotta and Joanna Ziegler, students and members, Students for Climate Action, Sayville High School
