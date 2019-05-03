Friday News Highlights: Budget Battles, The Environment

  • State Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, takes a sip from a big gulp soda as Connecticut Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his budget address at the State Capitol in Hartford in Feb. Lamont proposed a tax on sugary drinks in his first budget.
    Jessica Hill / AP

This week is all about economics and the environment. In Connecticut the battle over budget items rages on. Meanwhile a Connecticut teen joins students on Long Island in a school walkout to stop global warming. Our guests:

  • Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU
  • Susan Haigh, state capitol and political reporter, Associated Press
  • Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Alejandro Vasquez, student, Brien McMahon High School
  • Jay Shah, Long Island bureau chief, WSHU
  • Lilia Bartolotta and Joanna Ziegler, students and members, Students for Climate Action, Sayville High School
