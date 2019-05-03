Friday News Highlights: Budget Battles, The Environment

This week is all about economics and the environment. In Connecticut the battle over budget items rages on. Meanwhile a Connecticut teen joins students on Long Island in a school walkout to stop global warming. Our guests:

Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media

Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU

Susan Haigh, state capitol and political reporter, Associated Press

Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media

Alejandro Vasquez, student, Brien McMahon High School

Jay Shah, Long Island bureau chief, WSHU

Lilia Bartolotta and Joanna Ziegler, students and members, Students for Climate Action, Sayville High School

Alejandro Vasquez, student, Brien McMahon High School