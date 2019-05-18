Fresh Air Weekend: Howard Stern; Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Howard Stern Tells Terry Gross His 'Pure Id' Days Are Behind Him: Stern says he's not the raunchy shock jock he once was. "If I hadn't grown and evolved and changed ... I don't know that I could still be on the radio." His new book is Howard Stern Comes Again.

'Fleabag' And 'Killing Eve' Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Full Of Surprises: Waller-Bridge writes female characters who are flawed and unpredictable. Her Fleabag character struggles to maintain a facade of confidence, while her characters on Killing Eve hide other secrets.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

