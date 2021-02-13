Fresh Air Weekend: Dr. Anthony Fauci; How Women Police Differently

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Dr. Fauci Reflects On The AIDS Epidemic: Fauci talks about an early chapter of his career, during the AIDS crisis, when he was criticized for not making experimental drugs available to people with AIDS. He listened to his critics and worked with them, leading to medical reforms that are benefiting us today, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Documentary Asks: Do 'Women In Blue' Police Differently Than Male Officers?: Sgt. Alice White says female officers tend to rely on "brain muscle" instead of physical power. White is profiled in Deirdre Fishel's new documentary about women in the Minneapolis Police Department.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Dr. Fauci On Vaccinations And Biden's 'Refreshing' Approach To COVID-19

Documentary Asks: Do 'Women In Blue' Police Differently Than Male Officers?

