Freedom Of The Press And Remembering Armistice Day, 100 Years Later

Did you watch President Trump’s press conference on Wednesday? It was a wild one. Once again he got into it with members of the media. Is that combative atmosphere creeping up in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere? Ron talks about First Amendment rights and freedom of the press with former president of the ACLU Nadine Strossen, Hearst Connecticut Media reporter Kaitlyn Krasselt and WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma.

Listen to Ron's conversation with Nadine Strossen, Kaitlyn Krasselt and Ebong Udoma, Part 1

Listen to Ron's conversation with Nadine Strossen, Kaitlyn Krasselt and Ebong Udoma, Part 2

One hundred years ago this Sunday, World War I ended. Barely anyone is alive that remembers that war, but the words of those who lived through it can still be heard. Ron speaks with Diane Weaver Dunne about the Voices of World War I Project by CRIS Radio.