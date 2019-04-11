In March Trump signed an order to guarantee free speech on college campuses, threatening colleges with loss of federal research funding if they do not protect those rights. Trump cited instances of riots over conservatives invited to speak on campus, the banning of conservative speakers, and the harassment of conservative students. Our guests:

Nadine Strossen, former president, American Civil Liberties Union; John Harlan Marshall II Professor of Law, New York Law School

Ben Bogardus, assistant professor of journalism, Quinnipiac University

Eleanor Daugherty, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, University of Connecticut

Joseph Gatti, student, University of Connecticut and president, Turning Point USA at the University of Connecticut