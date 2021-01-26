Foxwoods Casino Owners Announce New Project On Puerto Rico

Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut unveiled plans for a new multi-million-dollar casino on the island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Rodney Butler is chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation that operates Foxwoods. He revealed what the casino would mean for the island and for its residents.

“These investments and the opening of the casino are anticipated to generate an estimated economic impact of $22 million back to the Island annually, creating a projected 360 new jobs in the region, 150 of those specifically at the casino.”

The new casino is a partnership with investment firm Liongrove and is scheduled to open by the end of this year.

The announcement was made at the island’s iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi says the island and the hotel were devastated after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“Our people have demonstrated once and again their capacity to rebuild to regroup and to set forth a new path to progress even against overwhelming odds.”

The new casino is part of a wider $137.5 million investment in the hotel resort.

The new casino will carry the Foxwoods name.