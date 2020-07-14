Fourth Of July Infections By Charles Lane • 1 hour ago ShareTweetEmail Claude Paris / AP More gun violence in New Haven, housing discrimination in New York and the reopening plan for higher ed in Connecticut. Listen Listening... / 7:28 Tags: C19ShareTweetEmail Related Content No One Died During Watergate By Charles Lane • Jul 13, 2020 Courtesy of Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay An analysis looks at police union contacts, Connecticut loosens testing in nursing homes, and New York explains how schools will reopen in the fall. Connecticut Proposes Police Reforms By Charles Lane • Jul 10, 2020 Danielle Wedderburn / WSHU Coming up, more on Connecticut’s police reform proposal, gyms sue the governor, the unattended cemeteries of Long Island’s slaves.