Former New Haven Nuclear Fuel Site Fully Cleaned Up, According To State

A New Haven industrial complex that made nuclear fuel during the Cold War is now cleaned up and ready for its next owner.

United Nuclear Corporation started making fuel in the 1950s for the nuclear submarines heading out of Groton. The first cleanup was done in 1974 when the facility closed.

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission determined more cleanup was needed in the 1990s. That’s after pressure from the city’s Newhallville neighborhood and environmental advocates.

General Electric acquired the defense manufacturer in 1996 and oversaw the cleanup that started in October 2019.

Nearly 10,000 tons of waste materials were transported to facilities in Alabama and Utah. GE finished in late 2020 during the pandemic. The state said the site cleared final radiation testing this month.

Any type of industrial use is allowed on the property. It would take a zoning change to build affordable housing or retail.