Former LI Missile Base May Become Superfund Site

New York officials say the former BOMARC Missile Base in Westhampton might qualify as a Superfund site after hazardous chemicals were detected in two nearby private wells.

BOMARC was home to 56 nuclear missiles until the 186-acre site was decommissioned in 1964.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says it will continue to test water and soil samples to determine if the BOMARC site is hazardous.

Suffolk County health officials say the public water supply meets all existing drinking water standards.