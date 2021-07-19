Former Fairfield CFO Accused In Illegal Dumping Conspiracy

The former chief financial officer of Fairfield, Connecticut, has been accused in a state criminal trial for a scheme to store hazardous materials from a local developer on town property.

Robert Mayer has been accused by the state of stealing town documents relating to the alleged dumping conspiracy. That’s after he was fired by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

Now, Kupchick said Mayer is responsible for a contaminated fill pile found under the town’s Penfield Pavilion. Mayer led the rebuilding efforts of the Pavilion after Hurricane Sandy.

Kupchick said the scandal has cost taxpayers at least $4 million. That’s after federal disaster officials refused to reimburse the town for the new pavilion because it failed storm resilience requirements.

Both Mayer and his lawyer denied the allegations.