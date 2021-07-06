Former Derby Mayor Sues City, Alleging Contract Breach Over Retirement Fund

A former mayor is suing the city of Derby, Connecticut, over changes made to his retirement fund.

Alan Schlesinger claims city officials breached a contract with him when they changed the company that dealt with the city’s retirement fund in 2019 without notice.

He said Beirne Wealth Services, the current account manager, cost him more than $5,000 when they devalued his investments without consulting him.

Schlesinger is now seeking unspecified monetary damages in a lawsuit filed in Milford's Superior Court.

Schlesinger served as Mayor of Derby from 1994 to 1998.