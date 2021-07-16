Former Democratic West Haven Mayor To Run Under A Different Party Label

Former West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien is running for his old seat again. But this time he’s campaigning with a new party.

O'Brien served as a Democrat in office from 2013 to 2017. Now, he’ll appear on the ballot under the Action & Accountability party.

Earlier this year O’Brien had announced that he would seek the Democratic nomination again.

O’Brien has run against and lost to the current mayor, Nancy Rossi, in the last two Democratic primaries.

In a statement O’Brien said after speaking with West Haven residents it became clear that people, “would rather vote for government officials on their ability and record of accomplishments than political affiliation.”

The election will be held on November 2nd.