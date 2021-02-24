Former Connecticut Sun Player Heads West: Holmes Signs With L.A.

Bria Holmes is going Hollywood.

The former Connecticut Sun star has signed with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Holmes is a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut, where she was awarded a GameTimeCT Player of the Year and New Haven Register Female Athlete of the Year selection. Along the way, Holmes helped Hillhouse win three consecutive state titles.

Holmes was picked 11th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2016 WNBA Draft out of West Virginia. She played in most games over the first three seasons in the league, averaging 19.1 minutes per game.

In West Virginia, Holmes was named as an honorable mention for AP’s All-American team and was named All Big-12 first team her senior year.

Pregnant during the 2018 season, Holmes came back from maternity leave playing back in her home state for the Sun in 2019.

The new Sparks player is hoping to be ready and healthy to play in L.A. after a leg injury cut her 2020 season short.

“I am truly thankful for this opportunity and to the Sparks for believing in me,” Holmes said in the announcement on the team's webpage. “I’m ready to compete and begin this new chapter with such an iconic organization. I’m looking forward to working with my new teammates, coaches and the entire Sparks family.”

2021 will mark the 25th season of the WNBA, which will begin by early summer.