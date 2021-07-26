Former Connecticut Police Sergeant To Serve 6 Months On Gun Charge

A judge sentenced a former Greenwich, Connecticut, police sergeant to six months in federal prison for giving guns to his heroin dealer.

Joseph Ryan pleaded guilty in April to the unlawful possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Prosecutors said he gave guns to a known felon, who worked for federal law enforcement as an informant.

The judge said Ryan carried out an “abuse” of his position as a former police officer.

Ryan apologized during his sentencing hearing. His lawyer said Ryan got addicted to opiates after shoulder surgery in 2012.

The judge ordered Ryan to turn himself in to Danbury prison authorities in September.