Former Aide Accuses Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

A former aide has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan alleged on Twitter over the weekend that Cuomo sexually harassed her about her looks. Boylan did not elaborate on the alleged harassment.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

A spokesperson for Cuomo told the New York Post that there was “no truth to these claims.”

She served as his deputy secretary for economic development and a special advisor from March 2015 through October 2018. She resigned following accusations of bullying and questionable expenses.

She is a candidate for Manhattan borough president in 2021, after she attempted a primary challenge for New York Democratic Congressman Ralph Nadler’s seat this year.