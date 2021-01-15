Food Insecurity Skyrockets On Long Island During Pandemic

The number of people living with hunger on Long Island has skyrocketed since the economic shutdowns began last year due to the coronavirus.

Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, said it is striking how many people are seeking food assistance for the first time.

"The number of people who have turned to Long Island Cares for the first time for food assistance due to the pandemic has increased to a little more than 163,000 now," Pachter said.

In July, that number was 49,000.

Pachter said he expects the numbers will continue to rise in the near future. Hear Pachter's interview on WSHU’s talk show, The Full Story.